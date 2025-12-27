隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 ObscureHolidayBot retains only the minimum data required to operate the service, such as workspace installation identifiers, configuration settings, and scheduling preferences. No message content or private user messages are stored. Data is retained only for as long as the app is installed in a workspace or an active subscription exists.

資料封存與移除政策 When a workspace uninstalls the app or requests data removal, all associated workspace data and configuration settings are deleted within a reasonable period. Backup data, if present, is removed according to standard operational retention schedules.

資料儲存政策 Customer data is stored securely using industry-standard cloud infrastructure. Access to stored data is restricted to application services required for normal operation. No data is sold or shared for advertising purposes.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted infrastructure using managed services. Data is stored in secured environments with network and access controls.

資料託管公司 Railway

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes