隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Ninefold retains Customer Data as long as the customer's workspace uses Kyubot. Customer Data will be discarded upon uninstallation of the Kyubot application.

資料封存與移除政策 Ninefold will remove Customer Data upon uninstallation of the app. Customers may also request deletion of data by contacting support@kyubot.com, and data will be deleted within 30 days of the request.

資料儲存政策 Ninefold will store Customer Data in accordance with industry standard security practices. Data is encrypted in transit, isolated by workspace, and accessible only through authenticated requests. No Customer Data is shared with third parties except as required to provide the Service (hosting, payments)

資料託管詳細資料 Serverless infrastructure using Cloudflare Workers and KV

資料託管公司 Cloudflare

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no