:dart: Never miss another app review AppReviewAlerts monitors the App Store and Google Play for new reviews and delivers them instantly to your Slack channels. Stop switching between dashboards, get customer feedback where your team already works. :sparkles: Key Features: :iphone: Multi-Platform Support

Track iOS App Store and Google Play reviews in one place. :zap: Real-Time Notifications

New reviews appear in Slack within minutes of being posted. :art: Smart Formatting

Reviews are color-coded by rating: green for positive, red for negative so you can spot issues at a glance. :earth_africa: Multi-Region Coverage

Monitor reviews from any App Store region (US, UK, Japan, and 150+ more). :bell: Flexible Routing

Send all reviews to one channel, or multiple channels :bar_chart: Built for Teams

Perfect for product managers, developers, customer success, and QA teams who need to stay close to customer feedback. :free: Start Free

14-day free trial. Set up in under 2 minutes. Cancel anytime. :speech_balloon: How it works:

1. Search and add your apps

2. Confirm your email

3. Choose your notification channel

4. Reviews start flowing in automatically Perfect for indie developers, startups, and enterprises who care about customer feedback.