/rotate create standup @alice @frontend-team

🎯 @bob is up!

Stop manually tracking whose turn it is.RotaryX automates team rotations in Slack for standups, on-call duties, reviews, and any recurring responsibility so your team can focus on real work.1. Create a rotation:2. RotaryX automatically posts in your channel at the right time:3. The rotation advances on its own. No spreadsheets. No reminders to manage.- Automatic daily or weekly rotations- Channel announcements when it is someone’s turn- Optional DM reminders for the selected person- Per-user timezone support for distributed teams- Works in any Slack channel- Free- 1 rotation per workspace- Pro- Unlimited rotationsBuilt with simplicity, privacy, and reliability in mind.