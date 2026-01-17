Stop manually tracking whose turn it is.
RotaryX automates team rotations in Slack for standups, on-call duties, reviews, and any recurring responsibility so your team can focus on real work.How it works
1. Create a rotation:
/rotate create standup @alice @frontend-team
2. RotaryX automatically posts in your channel at the right time:
🎯 @bob is up!
3. The rotation advances on its own. No spreadsheets. No reminders to manage.Features
- Automatic daily or weekly rotations
- Channel announcements when it is someone’s turn
- Optional DM reminders for the selected person
- Per-user timezone support for distributed teams
- Works in any Slack channelPricing
- Free
- 1 rotation per workspace
- Pro
- Unlimited rotations
Built with simplicity, privacy, and reliability in mind.https://withkudos.app/rotaryx