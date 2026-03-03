隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We only collect: Your name and email address (upon registration) Your Slack username and workspace (via Slack OAuth) Your sports predictions Feedback sent via the /suggest command We do not read any private messages on Slack. The bot only interacts in public channels to which it has been invited.

資料封存與移除政策 In accordance with the GDPR, you have the following rights: Right of access to your data Right to rectification Right to erasure (right to be forgotten) Right to data portability Right to object To exercise these rights, please contact us at hello@playmakerly.fr.

資料儲存政策 Your data will be retained for as long as your account remains active. It will be deleted within 30 days of a request for deletion.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Claude

LLM 保留設定 API requests to Anthropic (Claude) have zero data retention. Anthropic does not store prompts or responses after processing. No user data is used for model training. Only structured data (predictions, scores, usernames) is stored in our own PostgreSQL dat

LLM 資料租戶政策 Multi-tenant