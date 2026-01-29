Coco by Cotera — Your AI Agents, Right in Slack
Coco brings the full power of Cotera's AI agent platform directly into Slack. Ask questions, run research, trigger workflows, and get answers — all
from a simple conversation.
Here's just some of what you can do with Coco:
- Search the web, scrape websites, and summarize content
- Research prospects and companies before sales meetings
- Find and analyze product reviews and customer sentiment
- Enrich leads and query your connected data sources
- Generate charts, images, and formatted email reports
- Chain multiple tools together for complex, multi-step tasks (run any of your Cotera agents)
How it works:
1. Install from your Cotera workspace settings — one-click OAuth connects your Slack workspace
2. DM Coco or @mention it in any channel
3. Coco picks the right tools, runs them, and delivers a clean summary
Support: Chat with us anytime at cotera.co
— look for the chat widget in the bottom right.
Privacy: https://cotera.co/legal/privacy
Disclaimer: AI-generated responses may sometimes be inaccurate or incomplete.