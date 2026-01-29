隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Cotera retains Customer Data only for the duration necessary to provide the service. Chat conversations and agent execution logs are retained within the customer's Cotera organization. Cotera's zero-storage architecture means data from connected third-party services (including Slack) is processed temporarily and not stored long-term. Customers can request deletion of their data at any time by contacting support@cotera.co.

資料封存與移除政策 Cotera will remove Customer Data upon request or upon termination of the customer's account. Data deletion requests can be submitted to support@cotera.co and will be processed within 30 days in accordance with GDPR and CCPA requirements. Slack-specific data (workspace installation records, conversation metadata) is deleted when the app is uninstalled.

資料儲存政策 Cotera stores Customer Data in encrypted databases hosted on Google Cloud Platform. Slack message content sent to the Coco bot is processed through Cotera's AI agent system and stored as conversation history within the customer's Cotera organization. Cotera does not store copies of Slack workspace messages beyond what is sent directly to the bot.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted on Google Cloud Platform with SOC 2 Type II certified infrastructure.

資料託管公司 Google

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Mistral, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Open Source models

LLM 保留設定 Some of Cotera's LLM providers are configured with zero-retention API agreements. Customer data sent to these LLM providers for processing is not retained by the providers after the API response is delivered. Conversation history is retained within Cotera

LLM 資料租戶政策 Cotera's LLM operates in a shared infrastructure model with logical tenant isolation. Each customer's data is processed within their organization's context and is not accessible to other tenants. LLM requests are made via API to third-party providers.