資料保留政策
User authentication tokens and workspace data are retained for the duration of the user's active subscription. Conversation context within agent threads is stored temporarily to maintain session continuity and is not retained long-term. User-configured workflows, preferences, and rules are stored persistently until the user deletes them or uninstalls the app. Upon app uninstallation or account deletion, all associated user data is deleted within 30 days.
資料封存與移除政策
Users can request data deletion by emailing support@hirecaddie.ai. Upon receiving a deletion request, all user data — including stored tokens, workflow configurations, preferences, and conversation history — is permanently deleted within 30 days. When a workspace uninstalls Caddie AI, all workspace-level data is automatically queued for deletion within the same timeframe.
資料儲存政策
All application data is stored in Supabase (PostgreSQL) with row-level security policies enforcing per-user and per-workspace data isolation. OAuth tokens are encrypted at rest. No Slack message content is stored persistently — message data is processed in-memory during agent execution and not written to our database. User-configured workflows, rules, and tool connection metadata are stored in our database to enable recurring automations.
使用的 LLM 模型
Claude Sonnet 4 (Anthropic)
LLM 保留設定
Slack message content is passed to Anthropic's API for processing. Anthropic does not retain input/output data for model training per their commercial API terms. No Slack data is used to train or fine-tune any LLM.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Single-tenant per request — each API call contains only the requesting user's data. No cross-user or cross-workspace data mixing.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Anthropic API processes data in the United States.