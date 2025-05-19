MCO is a Slack application designed to deliver important messages directly to users in your workspace via secure, real-time messages.Once installed, MCO ensures that all communications originating from the MCO system are automatically delivered to the intended users via Slack DMs, eliminating the need to monitor external systems, emails, or dashboards.What MCO Does Sends automated messages directly to users’ Slack accounts Ensures real-time delivery of important notifications Eliminates missed updates from external systems Streamlines communication inside SlackWhy Install MCO? MCO centralizes communication where your team already works — in Slack. By delivering messages directly to individual users, it ensures visibility, faster response times, and improved operational efficiency.Secure & Workspace-Based Messages are only delivered within the Slack workspace where MCO is installed. The app respects Slack permissions and securely routes messages to authorized users.
MCO retains your personal information for as long as your account is active and while it is needed to provide services.
If you request account cancellation or deletion, MCO will stop using your data for service purposes but may continue to retain it as required for legal obligations, dispute resolution, or enforcing agreements.
https://mco.mycomplianceoffice.com/privacy-statement
資料封存與移除政策
eComms Keep provides compliance teams with a universal archive plus a powerful search for all firm communications. Store messages in a consolidated repository for compliance with firm retention policies and regulatory requirements. Cross-channel reporting and analysis plus robust search capabilities, facilitate expedient research and e-discovery, and enable you to easily produce proof of compliance.
https://mco.mycomplianceoffice.com/products/know-your-employee/communications-archiving
資料儲存政策
Data storage policy - MCO Data Storage Policy
Secure & Encrypted Storage
MCO stores personal information in a secure, encrypted environment using privacy protection controls and restrictions on employee access to safeguard data. This includes authentication (unique usernames and passwords) and SSL-encrypted transmission to protect data in transit. Authorized personnel can only access personal data to perform business operations and service accounts.
Physical, Electronic & Procedural Safeguards
MCO maintains layered safeguards — physical, electronic, and procedural — designed to protect stored data and comply with applicable laws and regulations in clients’ jurisdictions. These controls are regularly reviewed and updated to address evolving technology and legislative requirements.
Compliance Data & Communications Storage
For archived compliance records and communications (e.g., employee emails, chats, and other channels), MCO stores these records in a centralized, searchable repository configured according to firm-specific retention policies and regulatory recordkeeping requirements. This allows organizations to retain and retrieve communications as needed for compliance and audit purposes.
Regulatory & Audit Readiness
Stored compliance data must remain accessible for audit, reporting, and regulatory requests, supporting readiness and defensibility in compliance oversight.
Security Limitations Disclosure
While robust safeguards are in place, MCO acknowledges that no storage system can guarantee 100 % protection, and in the event of a security breach, it will notify appropriate authorities as required by law.
https://mco.mycomplianceoffice.com/privacy-statement
資料中心位置
美國
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud Hosted
資料託管公司
OCI
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM)
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
To update, correct, or request deletion of your personal data held by MCO, you must contact MCO’s support team directly. This can be done by emailing support@mycomplianceoffice.com
or using the contact details provided in their privacy statement.
https://mco.mycomplianceoffice.com/privacy-statement