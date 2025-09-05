Mistral Vibe

Mistral AI builds frontier, open models and enterprise applications, deployable in cloud and self-hosted environments. Connect your Slack to Mistral and start interacting with your Slack data in natural languages, automate workflows and create agents. Empower knowledge workers to leverage frontier AI models for common business tasks. The integration allows you to connect Slack to all Mistral products, including Vibe and AI Studio. This app includes AI-generated content and responses. AI outputs may be inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading and should not be relied upon as factual, legal, medical, financial, or professional advice. Please verify important information independently. Note: A paid Slack plan is required to access the AI agent in this app’s Messages tab.