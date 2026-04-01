資料刪除請求程序
When someone asks Stripe to delete personal data, we handle the request in line with our Privacy Policy and Privacy Center (including “How do I exercise my data protection rights?” and related articles). Depending on whether the person is a Stripe user, merchant contact, payer, or visitor, we may direct them to the right flow or form, and we may retain certain information where the law requires or another valid basis applies.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。