We believe you should always be in control of your data. You can request deletion of your data at any time by contacting Gusto Support or through the options described in our Privacy Notice (

). Once we receive and verify your request, we will delete or de-identify the applicable data within a commercially reasonable timeframe, unless we are required by law to retain it (for example, to meet payroll recordkeeping obligations). If you uninstall the Gusto Slack app, the integration's access to your Gusto account data is immediately revoked.