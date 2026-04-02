隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Superscale does not retain any Slack Customer Data. Messages are sent in real-time through the Slack API and are not stored, cached, or logged by Superscale. The only data stored is the OAuth access token required to maintain the integration connection, which is retained until the user disconnects the integration.

資料封存與移除政策 When a user disconnects the Slack integration from Superscale, the OAuth access token is immediately deleted. No Slack Customer Data is archived at any point. Users can disconnect at any time through the Superscale Integrations settings, which revokes and removes all stored credentials.

資料儲存政策 Superscale does not store any Slack Customer Data such as messages, channels, user profiles, or files. Only the OAuth access token is stored in an encrypted database to authenticate API requests. No Slack data is transmitted to or stored by any third-party services.

資料中心位置 德國

資料託管詳細資料 We host our data on AWS.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Open AI, Google, Anthropic

LLM 保留設定 No Slack Customer Data is retained by the LLM providers. Superscale uses API-tier access with all providers (Anthropic, Google, OpenAI), which guarantees zero data retention for training purposes.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Superscale’s LLM operates in a multi-tenant architecture with strict logical isolation between customers. Each organization’s data is scoped by unique identifiers and never shared across tenants.