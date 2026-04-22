Gusto Cofounder

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Gusto retains personal data only for as long as needed to provide its services and fulfill the purposes described in its Privacy Notice, taking into account factors such as whether there is an ongoing customer or employer relationship, whether the data is needed to deliver requested products or services, and whether legal, regulatory, third-party, or internal recordkeeping obligations require continued retention. Gusto also notes that some deletion requests may be denied in whole or in part when retention is required for legal purposes, and its terms indicate that, because Gusto is subject to certain state and federal retention requirements as a financial institution, some employer data may not be removable from the platform.

資料封存與移除政策 Gusto’s data archival and removal approach provides that, at the expiration or termination of the agreement, company personal data must be handled according to the agreement’s deletion terms, including secure destruction of all copies, expressly including automatically created archival copies, within 30 calendar days, unless applicable law requires longer retention. If requested, a copy of the data is to be returned within 30 days before deletion, and any retained data remains subject to the same contractual protections until it is destroyed. More generally, Gusto notes that deletion requests may be denied in whole or in part where legal obligations require retention of some or all data.

資料儲存政策 Gusto’s data storage policy provides that personal data is stored only as necessary to deliver the services, using administrative, physical, and technical safeguards designed to protect it from unauthorized access, loss, destruction, theft, misuse, and disclosure; this includes encryption in transit and at rest, storage in physically and logically secure environments, and hosting platforms configured to reasonable industry-standard security requirements. Gusto also states that it may use contracted service providers, including IT and hosting providers, and that information processed by Gusto or its service providers may be transferred, processed, or stored globally, including in the United States, with contractual and legal safeguards applied where required, while also complying with any applicable local data localization obligations.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 AWS

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI ChatGPT 5.4

LLM 保留設定 Gusto Cofounder uses zero-data-retention (ZDR) LLM instances for everything except for files that are uploaded by the user.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Gusto Cofounder uses OpenAI's API Platform (platform.openai.com), which is a multi-tenant service with logical isolation.