隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain Customer Data only as long as needed to provide Anrie, meet contractual obligations, and comply with law. Account/workspace/connection data (Slack workspace + user identity, the Slack bot token, connected ad-account references and settings) is retained for the life of the installation. To give the Anrie agent context, Slack conversation history for channels the bot participates in is stored (per-customer history files plus a BigQuery communications ledger) as customer content. Temporary uploads/caches expire automatically (≈7–90 days). On uninstall, account closure, or a validated deletion request, we delete Customer Data — including stored Slack history and the ledger — from production within ~30 days; encrypted backups age out within ~14 days (7-day PITR + 14 retained daily backups). We do not use Customer Data for advertising and do not train our own or third-party foundation models on it.

資料封存與移除政策 We maintain documented retention/disposal procedures for production systems, logs, and backups. Customer-initiated deletions trigger removal/anonymization of associated Customer Data and de-provisioning of credentials (including OAuth-token revocation). Backups are encrypted, used only for business continuity, and purged at the end of their retention period. The deletion procedure covers PostgreSQL, Cloud Storage, the Slack-history volume, and the BigQuery communications ledger.

資料儲存政策 Customer Data is stored in encrypted Google Cloud managed services in the EU: Cloud SQL (PostgreSQL), BigQuery (analytics/communications ledger), Cloud Storage (assets/outputs), and Filestore (agent workspace + Slack history). Encrypted in transit (TLS 1.2+/1.3; DB connections require TLS) and at rest (AES-256, Google-managed keys). Access restricted via a private VPC with private DB IPs, least-privilege IAM, secrets in GCP Secret Manager, and Cloudflare Access on admin surfaces.

資料中心位置 比利時

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted, multi-tenant SaaS on Google Cloud Platform (private GKE cluster in a private VPC; no public node IPs; egress via Cloud NAT). Public web + Slack-ingress traffic is fronted by Cloudflare (TLS, CDN, WAF/DDoS). Databases are reachable only over private IP from authenticated services.

資料託管公司 Google Cloud Platform (GCP); Cloudflare (DNS/edge/TLS/WAF).

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Anthropic Claude (e.g. claude-opus-4-8 / claude-sonnet-4-6) powers the core agent, served via Google Vertex AI. On the creative-generation path: OpenAI (GPT-5.x), Google Gemini, xAI Grok, Fal.ai, ElevenLabs, Hedra, and HeyGen.

LLM 保留設定 LLM processing runs on enterprise, multi-tenant model endpoints (Vertex AI / Anthropic); customer prompts and outputs are logically segregated by authentication scopes, project, and customer identifiers.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Prompts/outputs are stored only as long as needed for product functionality (conversation context, previous drafts) under our general data-retention policy. Our LLM providers are under contractual no-training / zero-(or limited-)retention terms.