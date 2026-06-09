隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Ciroos retains customer data only as long as needed to provide the service. Data processed through the app for Slack — bot commands, linked-account identifiers, channel-to-project/cluster mappings, and "Ask Ciroos" conversations — is retained for the duration of the active subscription. Operational and diagnostic logs are retained for 7 days and then automatically purged. When a workspace uninstalls the app or an account is closed, associated customer data is deleted within 7 days. We do not retain data beyond these periods except where required by law.

資料封存與移除政策 Customers can request removal of their data at any time by uninstalling the app for Slack or contacting support at support@ciroos.ai. On uninstall or account termination, we revoke the OAuth token, stop all data processing, and delete customer data from production systems within 7 days. Encrypted backups containing customer data are retained on a rolling 2-day cycle and are fully expired within 7 days, after which no copies remain. We do not maintain long-term archives of customer content. Verified deletion requests are honored within 7 days, and we confirm completion to the requester.

資料儲存政策 Customer data is stored in [AWS / GCP] in the designated region. All data is encrypted in transit (TLS 1.2+) and at rest (AES-256). Access to production data is restricted to authorized personnel under least-privilege controls, protected by SSO and MFA, and access is logged and audited. Data is logically isolated per customer organization. Secrets and OAuth tokens are stored in [AWS Secrets Manager / a dedicated secrets store] and never logged in plaintext.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 AWS, GCP

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, OpenAI GPT

LLM 保留設定 Provider does not train on data submitted via the API. Inputs/outputs are retained up to seven days for abuse monitoring, then deleted" — or "zero retention under our zero-data-retention agreement.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Each organization is considered as a unique tenant and there is hard separation between organization boundaries, i.e. data is always kept secure within the confines of an organization. Furthermore, multiple “projects” can be defined within an organization