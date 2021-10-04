資料保留政策
Point in time backups are stored for at least 1 month back, and monthly backups are stored for at least 6 months
資料封存與移除政策
When Favro is no longer performing the Services relating to the processing of Customer Data, then Favro shall at Customer’s choice either return or delete all Customer Data to Customer. However, Customer Data may still be retained by Favro for audit or archival purposes, to defend a legal claim, or as required by applicable laws.
資料儲存政策
Favro maintains customer data encrypted at rest using a cipher strength equivalent to 256 bit symmetric crypto or better. Data is encrypted in transit using TLS 1.2 or later.