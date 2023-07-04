Conclude helps companies integrate chat across Slack, Microsoft Teams, Zendesk, and Jira using no-code apps that improve ticketing, collaboration, and workflow visibility on Slack. Easily manage tickets, incidents, and issues with Conclude Apps featuring two-way synchronization between Slack and Jira, or try our AI integrations for faster ticket creation, response and resolution times Use Conclude for external ticket and issue management with optional Zendesk integration, or Conclude Connect for a robust connection with Microsoft Teams – includes real-time, bi-directional chat and file sharing. Conclude is used for:

• Support tickets (internal and external)

• Conversational ticketing

• Ticket syncing and tracking (Zendesk)

• Incident management

• Bug tracking and reporting

• Jira issue management

• Cross-team collaboration AI Integrations: Conclude offers email summarization and email translation features. • Speed up support ticket creation with email summarization that generates a short, editable summary that highlights the key points and automatically opens a ticket in Slack

• Email translation lets you select your preferred language; it automatically translates incoming and outgoing emails into 60 languages without leaving Slack The Dashboard: install and customize workflows from Slack or the Conclude Dashboard, (our web dashboard) with a dedicated Slack channel or threaded activity created for each new support ticket, issue or incident. • Once an activity is concluded, it is archived and permanently stored in the Dashboard

• See a full changelog and re-open concluded activities or issues as needed

• View important insights and key metrics to detect trends over time Break down silos and bring everyone together in one place – Slack. Conclude is free for 14 days. Disclaimer: Conclude utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to generate summaries and translations. It is important to note that as AI technology is continuously evolving, there may be occasions when the text generated by our AI integrations is not precise. Although we make every effort to deliver accurate responses, we cannot guarantee these and encourage you to inform us of any issues you may encounter.