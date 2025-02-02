Screenful makes it effortless to visualize and share your project progress using data from your favorite tools – Linear, Asana, monday.com
, Jira, Trello, GitHub, and GitLab. Get all the metrics you need at a glance with custom charts and scheduled reports, saving time and keeping all insights in one place.
With the Screenful integration for Slack, your team can receive automated scheduled reports directly in your chosen Slack channel. Here’re examples of what you can track with the reports:
• What was completed last week
• The workload for each team member
• Which are the highest priority tasks in the backlog
• The velocity trend for the last quarter
It’s a simple way to keep everyone updated on the team's progress and stay on top of what matters most.