Robin makes it easy to coordinate with your team and do your best work. Whether you want to coordinate in real time with your team for a quick brainstorm or see who is planning to go into the office to find the best days to go in, the Robin channel bot is here to get you going. With real-time analytics, ensure every square foot of your office supports employee productivity and engagement for the whole company, even as work changes. With the Robin + integration for Slack, your team can:

• Receive notifications to check into meetings, as well as alerts about auto-released rooms

• View your schedule and coordinate trips to the office in a channel A Robin account is required to use this app.