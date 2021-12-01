Tap My Back - Employee Recognition

Tap My Back is an easy-to-use employee recognition app to build a stronger organizational culture and improve performance. Feel the pulse of your organization by creating a continuous feedback culture. Align values through real-time employee recognition. Monitor employee engagement. If your team is composed of up to 10 people, you get to use Tap My Back for free Build a Continuous Feedback Culture With Tap My Back you can create a continuous feedback culture by giving feedback, asking for feedback, and sending pulse surveys. Give feedback to your manager or your team member based on specific skills you can customize, have check-in conversations, and track project-based feedback. Ask for feedback through different surveys while controlling the answer format of the questions. This is a great way to make sure your team is all on the same page, by managing expectations, tracking goals, and being able to grow specific skills. Improve Employee Engagement Your team deserves recognition for daily victories! Add Tap My Back to your channels and start motivating your team with the power of peer-to-peer recognition. It's flat, public, social and allows anyone within your organization to recognize another person based on values or behaviors you want to reinforce. These are all customizable and trackable in the analytics. Feel the pulse of your company by analyzing the eNPS, your people's mood, and through pulse surveys that give everyone a say. You can start for free!