隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Customer privacy and security of their data is our top concern. Customers can deactivate Tatsu by uninstalling it from Slack at any time. Upon request, customer data can be removed within 30 days from written notice.

資料封存與移除政策 A daily backup is retained for the previous 7 days. That means that 7 backups will exist, one for each of the previous 7 days. Customers can request removal of their data at any time by contacting support@tatsu.io from the email address used to register to the Service; data will be removed within 30 days.

資料儲存政策 We use a variety of security technologies and procedures such as data encryption at rest and data encryption in transit to help protect data from unauthorized access, use or disclosure. We encrypt the data you provide and store it on computer systems that have limited access and are in controlled facilities in USA (North Virginia) and EU (Ireland); your information is also backed up and encrypted. Any information sent or received from Slack or third party services linked to your account is transmitted via a secure connection.

資料中心位置 美國, 愛爾蘭

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted via Heroku

資料託管公司 Heroku

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes