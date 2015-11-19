Simple In/Out is a digital in/out board for keeping track of co-worker whereabouts. Great for offices with employees always in and out. Our dead-simple interface allows you to easily sign yourself in or out with custom status messages as well as check on the statuses of others. We support automatic status updates via a host of industry-first features like Geofences, Beacons, and Networks. With apps for iPhone, Android, Windows, Mac, web browsers, tablets, and even televisions, you'll never be far from your in/out board.Slack integration with Simple In/Out allows you to see your status updates in real time in the Slack channel of your choice. You can also update your Simple In/Out status right from Slack via our Slash command (/inout).Start a free 45 day trial, no credit card required, today at simpleinout.com. Subscription pricing is available at simpleinout.com/pricing.