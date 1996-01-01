Please note, this is a legacy custom integration - an outdated way for teams to integrate with Slack.Run code that listens and posts to your Slack team just as a user would.
Important: To view your existing legacy custom bots, please click on the Configuration tab. Note, if the configuration tab doesn't exist, you have no legacy custom bots
此應用程式由 Slack 出品。
此應用程式是由 Slack 團隊其中一個成員所建立，幫助將 Slack 與第三方服務連結；這些應用程式不一定像我們支援 Slack Enterprise Grid 和 Slack 團隊版等核心服務一樣經過測試、記錄或受支援。歡迎在此處提供使用這些應用程式的意見回饋：feedback@slack.com。
僅使用 Slack 有權存取的資料 (請檢視我們的隱私權政策以深入瞭解)。透過啟用和/或使用本應用程式，你可能會與非 Slack 提供的服務連線。
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。