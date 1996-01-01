Please note, this is a legacy custom integration - an outdated way for teams to integrate with Slack. These integrations lack newer features and they will be deprecated and possibly removed in the future. We do not recommend their use. Instead, we suggest that you check out their replacement: Slack apps.Slash Commands allow you to listen for custom triggers in chat messages across all Slack channels. When a Slash Command is triggered, relevant data will be sent to an external URL in real-time.For example, typing
/weather 94070 could send a message to an external URL that would look up the current weather forecast for San Francisco and post it back to Slack.
此應用程式由 Slack 出品。
此應用程式是由 Slack 團隊其中一個成員所建立，幫助將 Slack 與第三方服務連結；這些應用程式不一定像我們支援 Slack Enterprise Grid 和 Slack 團隊版等核心服務一樣經過測試、記錄或受支援。歡迎在此處提供使用這些應用程式的意見回饋：feedback@slack.com。
僅使用 Slack 有權存取的資料 (請檢視我們的隱私權政策以深入瞭解)。透過啟用和/或使用本應用程式，你可能會與非 Slack 提供的服務連線。
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。