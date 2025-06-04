資料保留政策
Customer content is deleted 30 days following a trial expiration or contract termination
資料封存與移除政策
Guru Policy 4.0--Data Classification/Handling/Transmission
1.0 Classifying and Labeling Data
Guru shall implement a data classification and labeling structure that helps staff store, retain and handle data appropriately.
2.0 Understanding Where Data Resides
Guru shall assign a criticality rating to its systems based on the classification and volume of data they store or process. This rating establishes the need for minimum security safeguards.
3.0 Safeguarding Data
All Guru personnel shall be expected to exercise responsible protection of data (transmission, storage, handling) based on its classification. Policies, procedures and user training shall be made available to assist personnel in these practices.
4.0 Maintaining/Retaining Data
Guru shall develop and maintain a standard that addresses data types and their required retention periods. The standard will include minimum requirements for data destruction/deletion (paper media and electronic). As a practice, Guru must not retain data any longer than its reasonable business value or legal obligations.
資料儲存政策
Guru Policy 4.0--Data Classification/Handling/Transmission
1.0 Classifying and Labeling Data
Guru shall implement a data classification and labeling structure that helps staff store, retain and handle data appropriately.
2.0 Understanding Where Data Resides
Guru shall assign a criticality rating to its systems based on the classification and volume of data they store or process. This rating establishes the need for minimum security safeguards.
3.0 Safeguarding Data
All Guru personnel shall be expected to exercise responsible protection of data (transmission, storage, handling) based on its classification. Policies, procedures and user training shall be made available to assist personnel in these practices.
4.0 Maintaining/Retaining Data
Guru shall develop and maintain a standard that addresses data types and their required retention periods. The standard will include minimum requirements for data destruction/deletion (paper media and electronic). As a practice, Guru must not retain data any longer than its reasonable business value or legal obligations.
資料託管詳細資料
The Guru service leverages Amazon Web Services virtual hosts and containers
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services
LLM 保留設定
Zero Data Retention
LLM 資料租戶政策
OpenAI operates in the USA
LLM 資料常駐政策
OpenAI primarily stores data in the USA, however, Guru has a zero data retention policy with OpenAI