CreateShift Ltd will retain data as per the terms of service

and should always be referred to for current retention of data. On cessation of processing of Personal Data by CreateShift, or termination of the Agreement, CreateShift shall permit Customer (at its option) to: 1. extract a complete copy of all Personal Data by secure file transfer and securely wipe all other copies of the Personal Data processed by CreateShift or any Sub-processor unless required to retain such data in order to comply with applicable laws; or 2. request CreateShift to delete the Personal Data (and procure that any Sub-processor does the same) unless required to retain such data in order to comply with applicable laws. If the Customer fails to exercise its rights under paragraphs 1 and 2 above, CreateShift shall delete the Personal Data (and procure that any Sub-processor does the same) within 90 days following the termination of the Agreement, unless required to retain such data in order to comply with applicable laws.