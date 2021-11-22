ProdPad is a collaborative product management platform that supports the people, processes, and strategies that sets product work in motion and helps scale the impact of the product across an organization.
Whether you’re collecting customer feedback or pushing to development, ProdPad can integrate with the tools you already know and trust.
With ProdPad for Slack, you can link your ProdPad account to Slack to create a seamless and collaborative workflow between the two so your team never has to leave Slack to collaborate.
With ProdPad for Slack you can:
* Add new ProdPad ideas or feedback directly from Slack
* Convert an existing message into an idea or feedback
* Push activity to your channels as they happen so your team can stay up to date
* View, comment, and vote on new ideas and feedback directly from your chosen channel
* Sync threaded comments directly between Slack and ProdPad
* Search for existing feedback and ideas
* Use ProdPad CoPilot directly from Slack (ProdPad CoPilot has the potential to generate inaccurate responses, summaries or other outputs)
To learn more about ProdPad for Slack, head herewww.prodpad.com