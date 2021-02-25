隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 The privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. We retain the minimum amount of data necessary to run Arc Analytics reliably for you. The Slack data includes the user's full name, email, profile image URL, and team name. The Google data includes the user's full name, email, profile image URL, and team hosted domain. Your Google Analytics report data is temporarily retained between creating and sending your report before it is permanently deleted. Customers can request the removal of their data at any time by contacting hello@arc.supernormal.co.

資料封存與移除政策 We use scheduled rolling database backups and routinely permanently delete outdated backups. We adhere to GDPR and respect your right to ask for your data to be permanently removed. All users can request the removal of their data by submitting a request to hello@arc.supernormal.co. To learn more: 1. https://intercom.help/arc/en/articles/4445558-is-arc-analytics-gdpr-compliant 2. https://intercom.help/arc/en/articles/4559354-how-do-i-delete-my-user-and-team-accounts

資料儲存政策 All Arc Analytics data is encrypted using SSL (Secure Sockets Layer)/TLS (Transport Layer Security) when transferred between our servers and your browser. Whenever data is sent, it is transferred using HTTPS (Hyper Text Transfer Protocol Secure). We also encrypt all data when storing on and transferring between our internal services. All Arc Analytics data is backed up daily. The backups are redundantly stored across multiple facilities via Amazon AWS. All credit card transactions are processed using secure encryption and we never store your credit card information.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Our services and your data are cloud-hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

資料託管公司 Amazon Web Services (AWS)