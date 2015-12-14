HappyFox Chat

資料保留政策
HappyFox does not collect any data from Slack and will retain Customer data as long as the customer has a valid account per our terms of service - https://happyfox.com/terms-services/
資料封存與移除政策
HappyFox does not collect any data from Slack and will remove Customer data when the account is requested to be deleted.
資料儲存政策
HappyFox sends notifications to Slack and does not collect / store data from Slack. Workspace/channel information will be stored as long as the customer has a valid account per our terms of service - https://happyfox.com/terms-services/. Customer can choose to delete the data any time through our app.
資料託管詳細資料
Hosted on AWS Cloud.