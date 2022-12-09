Timetastic is the #1 staff leave planner that makes working life just that little bit simpler.No more filling in paper forms or updating messy spreadsheets just to get a day off work.Timetastic puts everything related to holidays and absence into one place. A few clicks to request time off, an up-to-date calendar of your absences. Everything updated and logged instantly.• Google Calendar and Outlook365 for instant calendar updates. • Annual Leave tracked and reconciled instantly • Downloadable reportsThe Timetastic app for Slack gives you:• Daily summaries of absences posted directly into a Slack channel you choose. • Leave requests and notifications posted privately to you in Slack, instead of email • A slash command for finding out who is absent
Our policy is to provide our customers with control over retention and destruction of their data. Individual users of Timetastic can be deleted anytime as well as entire customer accounts. Deletion is instant and irrecoverable. Any data stored on backups will be deleted entirely within 35 days.
資料封存與移除政策
Client is in charge of deletion either by deleting user records or by cancelling their account entirely.
Timetastic will provide mechanisms for the Client to download all Personal Data at any time, to delete the record of a single Data Subject, and to delete all Personal Data at the end of the contract.
資料儲存政策
As a data processor we store data until instructed by the clients or until they cancel their account, where upon we delete all their data, other than things like finance records to comply with our own legal requirements, within 35 days.
You can delete individual users and all their data from Timetastic within the app itself. You can also cancel and delete your entire account from the app. These delete functions are instant and not recoverable.