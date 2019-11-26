資料刪除請求程序
European Union individuals seeking to exercise their right to erasure and California residents seeking to exercise their data deletion rights granted to them pursuant to the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”) may contact us by email at privacy@frontapp.com or by mail at:
FrontApp, Inc.
1455 Market Street, Floor 19
San Francisco, CA 94102
USA
FRONTAPP SARL
15 Rue Saint-Martin
75003 Paris
France
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。