Workast is the project management app for teams on Slack.
Workast helps you and your team organize teamwork, manage projects, create tasks, track daily priorities and get more work done - all without leaving Slack. Additionally, Workast is available on web and mobile. www.workast.comHow is Workast different?
• No emails:
we send notifications on Slack to keep you focused.
• Sign in using your Slack account:
SSO is supported from the start.
• 1 click installation for your whole team:
everyone can use it right away, for free.What can you do with Workast in Slack?
• Create a checklist in Slack
with
/checklist
• Create a to-do list in Slack
with
/todo
• Create and manage personal tasks with
/mytodo
• Add a due date and descriptions to your tasks
• Complete tasks
• Turn a Slack message into a task
• Connect a #channel to a Workast project to receive updates and list tasks
• Receive notifications from @workast about your tasks
• Create custom forms that your team can submit with
/forms Learn more
.
• Customizable daily reminders of your tasks
• Create custom reports and receive periodic updates from @workast Learn more
.
• 2-way calendar sync with Google Calendar, iCloud, Office 365, Outlook and MS Exchange Learn more
.
• Integrations with other tools like Github, Bitbucket and Zapier. See the full list
• Import tasks from your existing project management software like Trello, Asana, Jira, Basecamp, Todoist, Wunderlist, To-do.
Trusted by over 120,000 teams from companies like PayPal, VMWare, eBay, IBM, Electronic Arts, Ticketmaster, Walmart, Getty Images, CBS and more!Login to Workast
| Help Center
| Twitter
| YouTube
| LinkedIn
| Tiktok
| Instagram