Lattice brings performance context into the flow of work in Slack, helping employees and managers stay up to date, take action, and use Lattice context without switching tools. With the private Lattice Slack app, you can:

• Receive Lattice notifications for reviews, 1:1s, engagement surveys, and more

• Give public, private, and manager-only feedback

• Request and respond to feedback

• Add 1:1 talking points and write private notes With Slackbot connected to Lattice MCP, you can:

• Draft and submit performance reviews using context from goals, feedback, 1:1s, reviews, and updates

• Prepare for 1:1s, calibration, and people conversations with relevant Lattice context

• Draft weekly updates to your manager