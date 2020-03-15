Greenhouse software designs tools that help companies source interview hire and onboard the right talent. With Greenhouse's Slack app, users can configure recruiting notifications to be sent directly to user or, to a specific Slack channel, including Approvals, New Candidates, New Referrals, Agency Submissions and Scorecards Due. To learn more about the integration, follow the link to our FAQ!
Candidates can contact the company that they submitted their information to. Companies own their data and Greenhouse provides them with the tools to perform the data deletion. For all other requests or to request deletion of your Personal Information, you can do so at any time by contacting us at privacy@greenhouse.io.