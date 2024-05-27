Run your standup meetings in Slack, effortlessly. StandupBot helps your team run asynchronous standups, check-ins, or any kind of recurring status updates — without the complexity or cost of bloated tools. Latest Changes:

- Streamlined Meeting overview, more focused and digestible, with improved support for large teams;

- Updated AI model, context, and summary accuracy. We’ve powered over a million standups for thousands of teams across the globe during our 8+ years in business. Built for simplicity. Trusted for reliability. Here's why. Features you’ll actually use Unlike other tools that try to do a hundred different things and are super confusing to manage, we focus on what you really need to automate your team’s standups and check-ins. :zap: Fast setup: From install to first meeting in under 60 seconds (we’ve timed it!). Great defaults to get you going and super easy to change to your needs.

:busts_in_silhouette: Multiple teams and projects: Create as many standups or status meetings you need for different projects or teams (engineering, support, marketing, sales, etc.).

:sparkles: Automated summaries: Use the power of AI to generate automated summaries at the end of your meeting, to make it even easier to stay up-to-date.

:clock9: 100% asynchronous: Your meeting can run on the same timezone for everybody or on people's local timezones. Choose the async workflow that better suits you.

:page_with_curl: Standup Report: Receive an easy-to-read report via email and Slack when the meeting is done.

:eyes: “Just following” mode: Select who actively participates in meetings and who’s only staying in the loop with standup reports.

:calendar: Powerful scheduling: Schedule your meetings at the days and times you need. Automatically excuse people from meetings when they’re out of the office.

:package: Historical reports: For the times you need to check what someone was working on in the past.

:white_check_mark: Activity reports and statistics: Easily see individual and global participation rates so you know who needs some encouragement to share their updates more frequently.

:bell: Participation reminders: We’ll be the friendly drill-sergeant for your team reminding everyone that hasn’t submitted their standup to do so before the meeting window closes.

:office: Slack Connect: Let teammates and stakeholders from outside your organization to participate in (or follow) any meeting.

:inbox_tray: Your team, your work, your data: You own all the data that’s captured through the bot and can export it anytime. We’re a proudly small, indie company with a long track record and a ton of plans for the future. We’d love to have you on board! Give us a try and see for yourself how we’re different (and more affordable!) than the alternatives. Disclaimer: our automated AI summary feature is currently an opt-in beta using OpenAI's ChatGPT. As with any GenAI model, it may produce innacurate responses.