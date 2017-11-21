隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Motivosity will retain Customer Data in accordance with guidelines recommended for compliance with GDPR. Questions related to data retention can be sent to support@motivosity.com.

資料封存與移除政策 Motivosity will remove Customer Data in accordance with guidelines recommended for compliance with GDPR. Questions related to data retention can be sent to support@motivosity.com.

資料儲存政策 Motivosity will store Customer Data in accordance with guidelines recommended for compliance with GDPR. Questions related to data retention can be sent to support@motivosity.com.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Motivosity is hosted in the public cloud

資料託管公司 AWS