資料保留政策
Motivosity will retain Customer Data in accordance with guidelines recommended for compliance with GDPR. Questions related to data retention can be sent to support@motivosity.com.
資料封存與移除政策
Motivosity will remove Customer Data in accordance with guidelines recommended for compliance with GDPR. Questions related to data retention can be sent to support@motivosity.com.
資料儲存政策
Motivosity will store Customer Data in accordance with guidelines recommended for compliance with GDPR. Questions related to data retention can be sent to support@motivosity.com.
資料託管詳細資料
Motivosity is hosted in the public cloud