Scrum Mate is a Scrum and Kanban management software for small and medium teams who take agile seriously. Scrum Mate fills the gap between simple task management tools and overly complicated enterprise solutions.

With Slack integration to Scrum Mate, you can receive your Scrum notifications as Slack direct message. You can also turn a Slack channel into a Slack project journal, so Scrum Mate submits important events on any backlog or board to your selected Slack channel.

Scrum Mate is a SaaS solution

Scrum Mate is a subscription-based application. You can try it for free for a 15-day trial period.