資料保留政策
The retention period will be 24 months from the date of termination of our terms of service. Specific legal periods are in place for payment details, tax and invoicing data, and this would be retained in accordance with the law (which is currently six years). Scrum Mate retains data in accordance with our privacy policy: https://scrummate.com/privacy-policy/
資料封存與移除政策
Scrum Mate creates a daily back-up of the entire database for disaster recovery reasons. Backups are deleted after 30 days. Upon your request, our support team anonymizes all stored personal data about you, so it will be impossible to identify you and to connect any information you provided with you. See: https://scrummate.com/privacy-policy/
資料儲存政策
We operate globally and primarily store and process all information on a cloud infrastructure physically located in the United States and the European Economic Area (EEA). Scrum Mate and its third-party service providers have implemented and maintain commercially reasonable technical and organizational security measures designed to meet the reliability and confidentiality of data.