隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Quip admins can create custom data retention policies with purchase of Quip Governance. By default, data is stored until a customer leaves Quip and then deleted following Quip data deletion policy.

資料封存與移除政策 After termination of the Quip services, Customer Data submitted to such service is retained on inactive status for 120 days, after which it is securely overwritten or deleted from production and backups within 30 days.

資料儲存政策 All networking components, network accelerators, load balancers, Web servers and application servers are configured in a redundant configuration. Customer Data submitted to Quip is stored on a primary database server that is clustered with a backup database server for higher availability. All Customer Data submitted to the Quip is backed up regularly.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS