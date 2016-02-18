資料保留政策
SatisMeter has a formal Data Retention Policy, which includes regular data backups for disaster recovery and business continuity purposes.
資料封存與移除政策
Data is backed up according to our Data Retention Policy. Hourly, weekly, and monthly.
資料儲存政策
SatisMeter does not store or process Customer Data in any form outside of the United States, other than for transit purposes, without the prior written consent of the Customer.
Customer Data is transmitted using secure protocols, on a dedicated link, and stored in a secured facility for backup.