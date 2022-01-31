瀏覽應用程式
登入以安裝
深入瞭解
Applivery
登入以安裝
深入瞭解
說明
權限
安全性與合規性
Applivery is the most powerful Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) platform that enables full control over Mobile Apps and Devices helping companies better manage their endpoints and mobile applications for Apple and Android devices.
Applivery 可以檢視：
關於你的內容與資訊
Applivery 可以執行：
在你的工作空間中執行動作
下載安全性與合規性資訊
下載 CSV
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的
說明中心。
一般
開發人員
Applivery S.L.
總公司位置
西班牙
服務條款
https://www.applivery.com/legal/terms-of-service/
隱私權與資料控管
資料保留政策
Applivery S.L. will manage your data according to GDPR. You can check our entire Privacy Policy here:
https://www.applivery.com/legal/privacy-policy/
資料封存與移除政策
Applivery S.L. will manage your data according to GDPR. You can check our entire Privacy Policy here:
https://www.applivery.com/legal/privacy-policy/
資料儲存政策
Applivery S.L. will manage your data according to GDPR. You can check our entire Privacy Policy here:
https://www.applivery.com/legal/privacy-policy/
資料中心位置
愛爾蘭, 德國, 西班牙
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
yes
子處理器指南
https://www.applivery.com/legal/privacy-policy/
認證與合規性
GDPR 認可
https://www.applivery.com/security/gdpr/
資料刪除請求程序
You can contact privacy@applivery.com
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。
安全性
以下提供者支援單一登入 (SSO)
Okta, OneLogin, Azure AD
支援安全性聲明標記語言 (SAML)
yes
具有專屬的安全性團隊
yes
請聯絡相關人員以解決安全性問題
security@applivery.com
漏洞揭露計畫
no
漏洞揭露計畫涵蓋 Slack 應用程式
yes
程式異常回報獎勵計畫
no
需要第三方授權/連線
no
使用權杖輪替
no