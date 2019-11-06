/todoist command to create a new Todoist task from within Slack. You can include a due date and time, labels, and the project name and it will automatically sync with all your other Todoist apps.
/todoist command, you'll be able to complete that task from within Slack.
/todoist command, you'll also be able to change the person to whom that task was delegated.To learn more about using Todoist with Slack, read this guide.For support, please visit get.todoist.help.
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。