Brand24 has an implemented personal data retention policy in accordance with the provisions of the GDPR regulation and national laws. For example, the data of our former clients and trial account users are removed from the system up to 2 years from the end of the contract or trial period. We also respect the right of a person to stop processing and the right to delete data from our system at the request of such a person. Brand24 is committed to respecting all personal data protection laws.

資料儲存政策

Data storage policy - Brand24 has an implemented data storage policy. Our clients' data is stored in paper and digital form. Data in paper form are stored in locked rooms to which only persons authorized with appropriate authorization to process personal data have access. Data in electronic form is stored in various cloud and server systems as well as on employees' computers. Access to them takes place on the basis of an appropriate authorization and is secured with an appropriate individual login and password to the system. During data transmission via the Internet, secure encryption protocols as well as individual logins and passwords for each of the systems are used. All our computers are secured with individual logins and passwords, have an anti-virus system and data on disks are encrypted and protected against access by unauthorized persons.