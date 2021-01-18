隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Social Intents, LLC will retain Customer Data in accordance with a Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Customer Agreement and Customer’s use of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Social Intents may retain Other Information pertaining to you for as long as necessary for the purposes described in our Privacy Policy here https://www.socialintents.com/privacy.html

資料封存與移除政策 Social Intents, LLC maintains customer accounts and chat transcript history for a period of 12 months. Social Intents will remove account details and any related account information including chat transcripts and metrics at the request of customer.

資料儲存政策 Social Intents makes nightly backups of all data that is stored encrypted. We will maintain customer transcript data for a period of 18 months for active accounts. For closed or deactivated accounts, we will remove transcript and account information within a period of 1 month.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini

LLM 保留設定 LLM prompts and responses are not retained by Social Intents by default. Customers control whether to store LLM interactions within their account. Additionally, because customers provide their own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Customer data is logically separated by tenant using distinct database tables and partitions. All LLM prompts are scoped to the specific customer account within Social Intents.