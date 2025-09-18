資料保留政策
We retain data for the lifetime of your account while providing you with the ability for full control over this data. This includes modification and permanent deletion of your data from your account and archival backups.
資料封存與移除政策
Upon request of the account owner, we will process a full data deletion from our active records and archival backups. Once this process is complete we will be unable to reactivate your account or furnish you with your account data. Contact support for all data deletion requests.
資料儲存政策
Slickplan of Awmous, LLC is dedicated to keeping your data private and secure. It is important to us that you understand how we collect, process and retain data. We are fully compliant with the EU GDPR & CCPA regulations.