資料保留政策
Pubble will delete or return (at the choice of the Customer), all Personal Data at the end of the retention period as agreed with the Customer. The default retention period is the duration of the contract + 30 days.
資料封存與移除政策
Pubble gives the cusotmer control over removal of data through the Customer admin center. Cusotmers can remove end user data directly. Alternatively, the Pubble team can remove any data at the request of the Customer. Pubble doesn't have an archival function.
資料儲存政策
Pubble uses cloud storage for storing personal data. Personal data that is held within the European Economic Area (EEA)(EU Member States plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway) benefits from a common standard of protection laid down at EU level under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (EU) 2016/679. Personal data may only be transferred outside of the EEA in compliance with the conditions for such transfers laid down in Chapter V of the GDPR. https://gdpr-info.eu/chapter-5/