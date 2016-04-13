Qwilr will help you save time and close more deals by replacing boring old Word/PDF/PowerPoint documents with interactive and mobile-friendly webpages that plug into your systems and are as easy to build and reuse as they are beautiful. By turning proposals, quotes and presentations into powerful webpages, users can:

• Direct clients to personally tailored, interactive webpages that automatically reformat to fit all devices.

• Track analytics data and use advanced security tools for actionable insights and controls.

• Use digital signatures, accept e-payments and activate integrations with accounting and CRM apps to automate and streamline sales processes. Qwilr’s integration with Slack allows users to better manage leads by seeing exactly when and how clients are interacting with their documents — including instant notifications when:

• a project is created

• a project is published

• a project is viewed

• a project is accepted Get started now with your first 3 projects free on the Pro tier.