資料保留政策
We retain information for as long as reasonably necessary to deliver our Services to you or to fulfill the purposes described in our Privacy Policy. You may delete the Personal Information in your account as described in our Privacy Policy. Please note that, in limited circumstances, we may retain information for a longer period of time as required by law.
資料封存與移除政策
You may delete some or all of your data any any time using our product UI.
資料儲存政策
Your data is stored encrypted at rest, and is encrypted in transit.
資料託管詳細資料
Our data is cloud hosted