Cloze is like a personal assistant for your professional relationships that is always prompting you at the right moment and remembering what you don’t. It automatically organizes all of your Slack messages and files by the people, companies, projects, and deals that they relate to. You’ll see your complete Slack history together with all your external communications (emails, phone calls, meetings), your notes and files, so you have a single view of everything related to any person, company, project, or deal. Have you ever posted on Slack something like "Has anyone talked with…[pick a name]?" With your team on Cloze and Slack you you don't need to bug anyone - Simply ask @cloze, the Cloze bot for Slack, and you’ll know. For example, if you ask "has anyone talked with IncFire Consulting" @cloze might reply "Alex received a phone call from Dave Varenos at IncFire last Tuesday".