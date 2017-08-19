Send all of your Ovatu alerts straight to your Slack channel.
* Control which alerts are sent and to which channel.
* Link your employees to your Slack users.
* Keep everyone in the loop instantly about new bookings, moved bookings, cancellations!
More about Ovatu!
Scheduling
Stay on top of your appointments with Ovatu’s clean and simple scheduling tools. Book single, multi or group appointments to suit your needs. Minimise no-shows with automated reminders. Encourage repeat business with follow up notifications.
Timetable
Run a yoga studio, dance classes or gym? Enter your weekly timetable once and never have to worry about updating it until something changes. Have all of your available classes listed on your website showing if there are still spaces available. Sell monthly, 6-monthly or annual passes for set sessions and remind customers when they're up for renewal.
Convenient Online Booking
While you're busy with your customers or having some well-deserved rest. Enjoy the convenience of customers booking their own appointments via your Facebook page, your own website or a mini-site that we provide. They can seeing exactly who's available and when and book themselves straight into your schedule. Allow your customers to pay when they book!
Point of Every Sale
Make Ovatu the point of every sale with full check out capabilities! Create an invoice straight from the reservation page, record payment, email receipts and rebook the next appointment all from the one screen.
Marketing
Our integrated marketing tools allow you to promote new services and offers. Reach all of your customers instantly. Filter by service or employee or only to customers who haven't booked in a few weeks.
Start a free 30 day trial now and see our plans available here: https://ovatu.com/plans