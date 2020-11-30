資料保留政策
We only retain data for as long as a person is a customer of ours. This Slack integration requires that we transmit the email subject line and from address to be posted in a Slack channel, along with a link back to the user's Intervals account where they can review and assign the email as a task.
資料封存與移除政策
Customers can delete their data at any time through their Intervals account. When a customer cancels their account we remove their data from our servers. Customers can also request that we delete data for them.
Customers can archive their data by exporting it through their account any time.
資料儲存政策
Our data center is compliant with SOC. We also follow GDPR guidelines for how we handle customer data. We only store data for as long as the customer has an active account. Once they've cancelled their account or requested we delete information, we remove their data.