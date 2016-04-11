Translate text into different languages in four ways: using a global shortcut, form, slash command, message shortcut, or automatically. Use the "Translate Text" shortcut to bring up a form. Or simply enter /translate to get the form. Choose the desired language and enter your text. Then optionally post the translation to a channel. Or translate any message using the "Translate this message" action from the shortcuts menu for any Slack message. Translate text instantly using /translate [lang] [text] where [lang] is the language code ( es , fr , de , etc.) for the desired translation and [text] is the text you want to translate. (Square brackets shown here for example only, and should be excluded when using the /translate command.) Or set up Automatic Translation for a channel or direct message, so all of your messages -- or ALL messages -- are automatically translated (no slash command needed, no buttons to click, no copying-and-pasting). This is a huge timesaver for teams communicating in multiple languages. Translate has both free and paid plans. All features are included free for 30 days (no credit card required).