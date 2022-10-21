資料保留政策
We will retain all customer data for up to 5 years, unless requested for immediate deletion by a Seismic Knowledge administrator. Deletion can take up to 1 week to be processed.
資料封存與移除政策
All data is backed up daily with Azure, and backups are kept for 35 days. After that, the backups are automatically deleted from our cloud provider.
資料儲存政策
All data is encrypted at rest and transferred over SSL. Raw access is granted to engineers on a time-limited, as-needed basis through Azure Active Directory. Support engineers may have access in order to troubleshoot and assist users.
資料託管詳細資料
Seismic is entirely cloud-hosted with Microsoft Azure virtual machines, databases, and file storage, with the addition of MongoDB Atlas managed clusters. Everything is located in the United States.
LLM 保留設定
We don't retain data to train the model on any user data
LLM 資料租戶政策
Azure OpenAI, we don't retain data to train the model on any user data
LLM 資料常駐政策
We don't retain data to train the model on any user data